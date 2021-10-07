Andhra Pradesh

Two students drown in rivulet

Two degree students drowned in Sokileru rivulet near Sokileru view point at Tulasipakala village in Chintoor agency in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred reportedly while they were taking bath in the rivulet. The deceased have been identified as J. Durga Prasad (22) and A. Satya Naidu (21) of Amalapuram mandal.

On Tuesday, four friends visited the Agency to celebrate the birthday of one of them. On Wednesday, they visited the Sokileru rivulet viewpoint. The two students reportedly drowned in the rivulet and their bodies were found during search operation in the evening.

The bodies have been sent to Chintoor government hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case.


