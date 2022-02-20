Two Srikakulam teachers win prizes for innovative teaching models

Over 200 from across the country participated in the contest

Botcha Venkata Rao explaining physics lessons to the students at Laveru Zilla Parishad High School in Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two government teachers who have been adopting innovative teaching methods to explain physics lessons in a simple manner bagged national awards in a competition organised by the Vigyan Prasar Network of Science Clubs (VIPNET), an autonomous organisation of the Department of Science and Technology of the Union government.

VIPNET, which encourages talented teachers, recently held a competition on innovative teaching-learning material.

Around 200 teachers from across the country participated in it and nine won prizes.

Laveru Zilla Parishad High School teacher Botcha Venkata Rao bagged a bronze medal for the low-cost wave model developed by him.

Tamada school teacher Varanasi Srinivasa Rao also bagged a bronze medal for his innovative presentation on electrical circuits model.

“Many schoolchildren cannot understand physics concepts unless they are explained in a simple and practical manner. We have developed a laboratory in the school where students not only learn the concepts properly but also understand their usage in day to day life,” said Mr. Venkata Rao.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that a group of like-minded teachers formed a club to discuss innovative ideas which would in turn be explained to the students in their respective schools.