GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two sportspersons to represent State in ongoing Rowing tournament

The event which began today is held in Pune, Maharashtra until February 3

January 28, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Two sportspersons have been selected to represent the State in the 25th Open Sprint National Rowing Championships which kicked off on Sunday in Pune, Maharashtra. The tournament will be held until February 3.

The selections were made by the Sculling and Rowing Association of Andhra Pradesh and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Rowing association president Tarun Kakani said the sport was fast growing in AP and that the State was blessed with a good number of rowers, who were also Khelo India players.

The chosen players include Rani Sahasra - the first to be selected from the State as Khelo India player. She will take part in the 41st Senior Nationals that is held simultaneously with the rowing championship. The second person is Sai Hemant who represented the State at the Gujarat National Games and qualified for the quarterfinals. He is participating in mixed doubles in the ongoing event along with Ms. Rani Sahasra.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.