Two sportspersons to represent State in ongoing Rowing tournament

January 28, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two sportspersons have been selected to represent the State in the 25th Open Sprint National Rowing Championships which kicked off on Sunday in Pune, Maharashtra. The tournament will be held until February 3.

The selections were made by the Sculling and Rowing Association of Andhra Pradesh and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Rowing association president Tarun Kakani said the sport was fast growing in AP and that the State was blessed with a good number of rowers, who were also Khelo India players.

The chosen players include Rani Sahasra - the first to be selected from the State as Khelo India player. She will take part in the 41st Senior Nationals that is held simultaneously with the rowing championship. The second person is Sai Hemant who represented the State at the Gujarat National Games and qualified for the quarterfinals. He is participating in mixed doubles in the ongoing event along with Ms. Rani Sahasra.