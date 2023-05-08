Two special flights to evacuate 157 students from Imphal today

May 08, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged two special flights from Imphal, one of them to Hyderabad and the other to Kolkata, on May 8 at its own cost for evacuating the students who are stuck in the capital of Manipur due to riots.

According to an official release, the flight to Hyderabad (IMF HYD 0935/1235) with 108 students will start at 9.30 a.m., and the one to Kolkata (IMF CCU 1110/1220) with 49 students, at 11.10 a.m.

The State government will shift the students from Hyderabad and Kolkata to their native places through various means.