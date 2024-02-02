Two sisters found dead at home in Anantapur district

February 02, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Two sisters were found dead at their residence at Yatakallu village of Settur mandal in the district on Friday afternoon. Their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling.

According to information, the deceased, Jyothy (20) and Roopa (18), were studying in a private degree college in Anantapur. A few days ago, the duo came to their native village and confined themselves to their house, hardly venturing out. It is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The deceased were daughters of one Chakali Narayanaswamy through his second wife Saraswathi, whom he married after the death of his first wife 22 years ago.

The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the area hospital for autopsy. Those in distress and with suicidal thoughts can dial 100 for help.