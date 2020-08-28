Two ships loaded with ammonium nitratebarred from entering Vizag port

A file photo of merchant ships wait for entry into the port in Visakhapatnam.

28 August 2020 23:54 IST

Sequel to Narasaraopet MP’s letter to Prime Minister

Based on an order from the Union government, two ships loaded with around 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate each, have been stopped from entering the Visakhapatnam port.

One ship MV Kraszewski, bearing Cyprus flag, reached the anchorage on August 11 and is awaiting clearance and another MV East Ayutthuya with Thailand flag arrives on August 28.

The order has come after Narsaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop import of ammonium nitrate and clear all stocks pending evacuation at all ports and warehouses.

This has happened post the blast of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4 that left over 200 dead and over 6,000 injured.

The blast was so severe that it was said to be one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in history and was said to have crossed 3.3 magnitude in a seismic event.

According to reports, the blast could be felt 250 km away from the epicentre in Turkey, Syria, Israel, parts of Europe and Cyprus.

Mr. Devarayalu pointed out that the blast in Beirut involved 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, but at a warehouse in Visakhapatnam, there is already a stock of over 18,000 tonnes and an additional 40,000 tonnes would increase the stock to over 50,000 tonnes, 20 times more than what was in Beirut.

Location

According to Director of the A.P. Chamber of Commerce and Industry O. Naresh Kumar, the positioning of the warehouse is precarious, as a number of important and strategic establishments such as International Airport, INS Dega (naval airbase), Coromandel Fertilizers, HPCL refinery and storage, Naval Armament Depot, Eastern Naval Command, NSTL, Hindustan Shipyard, Visakhapatnam port and a few others are located within 1 to 6 km radius.

“We should not forget that ENC has two strategic nuclear submarines based within 2 to 3 km radius from the godown, and a minor mishap can flatten the entire city,” he said.

Stress on audit

Former Union Energy Secretary and social activist E.A.S. Sarma said that India imports close to 2.75 lakh tonnes of ammonium nitrate annually and of which 80% is done through Visakhapatnam port and stored in the warehouse of one CFS agent Sravan Shipping. At any point of time there is a stock of about 20,000 tonnes, and authorities concerned should do an audit to check the storage and transportation compliance.

“Ammonium nitrate was classified as explosive material in 2012 and rules were formed to oversee its handling within the country. This needs to be checked,” he said.

When The Hindu contacted the regional fire office, the senior officers first expressed doubts over the presence of such an explosive material in their jurisdiction and admitted lack of clarity, experience and material in handling any eventualities.

However, N. Sambasiva Rao, Managing Director of Sravan Shipping, said that everything was in place as per the rules and cleared by the Fire Department and others such as PESO.

Post the Beirut incident, a three-member committee headed by the District Collector visited and inspected the facility on August 7. The panel in its report found no threat, but at the same time asked the State Disaster Management to conduct an in-depth study and suggest measures.