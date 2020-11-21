Two shepherds run over in Panyam

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

21 November 2020 00:58 IST

Two shepherds died and 21 sheep were killed when an unidentified vehicle ran over them at Panyam in the district in the early hours of Friday.

According to the Panyam police, Chimatam Narayana, 60, and Subbaiah, 38, of Ramateertham village in Banagnapalle mandal had started from the village with a herd of 600 sheep on Thursday and slept at Panyam, and began their journey to Yelerupadu in Bandi Atmakur mandal at 5 a.m. when a vehicle knocked them down.

12 injured in accident

In another incident in Anantapur district, 12 persons, including the driver, were seriously injured when a lorry knocked down the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, at Dondapadu in Gooty mandal in the early hours of Friday. Five women labourers among the injured are being treated in Anantapur government general hospital and are stated to be in a serious condition. They were all proceeding to Peddavaduguru to harvest cotton crop.

In the third incident, one died and two were injured when their motorcycles collided at Jagaraju Palli on Puttaparthi-Gorantla State Highway on Friday night. According to police, C. Narayana(55) died on the spot while those travelling on another bike suffered injuries and were taken to Puttaparthi hos