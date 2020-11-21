Andhra Pradesh

Two shepherds run over in Panyam

Two shepherds died and 21 sheep were killed when an unidentified vehicle ran over them at Panyam in the district in the early hours of Friday.

According to the Panyam police, Chimatam Narayana, 60, and Subbaiah, 38, of Ramateertham village in Banagnapalle mandal had started from the village with a herd of 600 sheep on Thursday and slept at Panyam, and began their journey to Yelerupadu in Bandi Atmakur mandal at 5 a.m. when a vehicle knocked them down.

12 injured in accident

In another incident in Anantapur district, 12 persons, including the driver, were seriously injured when a lorry knocked down the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, at Dondapadu in Gooty mandal in the early hours of Friday. Five women labourers among the injured are being treated in Anantapur government general hospital and are stated to be in a serious condition. They were all proceeding to Peddavaduguru to harvest cotton crop.

In the third incident, one died and two were injured when their motorcycles collided at Jagaraju Palli on Puttaparthi-Gorantla State Highway on Friday night. According to police, C. Narayana(55) died on the spot while those travelling on another bike suffered injuries and were taken to Puttaparthi hos

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 1:01:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-shepherds-run-over-in-panyam/article33145881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY