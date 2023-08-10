ADVERTISEMENT

Two sentenced for 20 years in rape case

August 10, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - GUNTUR

The sensational rape case occurred at Repalli in Bapatla district, last year.

The Hindu Bureau

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal addressing themedia in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: .Special Arrangement

Guntur IV Additional District and Sessions Court Judge R. Sarath Babu sentenced two persons, Paluboyina Vijaya Krishna, 25, and Paluchiri Nikhil, 20, to 20 years of imprisonment in a sensational rape case, that occurred at Repalli in Bapatla district, last year.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that this was the 103rd conviction of the 122 serious and heinous crimes taken for Court Trial Monitoring System at State level by DGP K. Rajendranath Reddy.

The Superintendent of Police said that the victim, a pregnant woman from Yarragonda Palem Mandal of Prakasam district, along with her husband and children, reached the Repalle Railway Station at 11.30 p.m. on April 30, 2022 to go to Nagayalanka village of Krishna district for coolie work. As it was late, they slept on the platform of the railway station. Around midnight, the accused woke up the sleeping family and had a fight with the victim’s husband and took ₹750 from him by force and then dragged the woman to side of the platform and raped her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the incident was going on, the victim’s husband escaped from there and rushed to the Repalle police station and reported it. The police immediately responded and reached the railway station within minutes with the victim’s husband. Based on the DNA and other evidences, the court awarded sentence, Mr. Jindal said. He also added that the trial was in progress in the same case with respect to a minor accused in it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US