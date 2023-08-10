Two sentenced for 20 years in rape case

August 10, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - GUNTUR

Guntur IV Additional District and Sessions Court Judge R. Sarath Babu sentenced two persons, Paluboyina Vijaya Krishna, 25, and Paluchiri Nikhil, 20, to 20 years of imprisonment in a sensational rape case, that occurred at Repalli in Bapatla district, last year.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that this was the 103rd conviction of the 122 serious and heinous crimes taken for Court Trial Monitoring System at State level by DGP K. Rajendranath Reddy.

The Superintendent of Police said that the victim, a pregnant woman from Yarragonda Palem Mandal of Prakasam district, along with her husband and children, reached the Repalle Railway Station at 11.30 p.m. on April 30, 2022 to go to Nagayalanka village of Krishna district for coolie work. As it was late, they slept on the platform of the railway station. Around midnight, the accused woke up the sleeping family and had a fight with the victim’s husband and took ₹750 from him by force and then dragged the woman to side of the platform and raped her.

While the incident was going on, the victim’s husband escaped from there and rushed to the Repalle police station and reported it. The police immediately responded and reached the railway station within minutes with the victim’s husband. Based on the DNA and other evidences, the court awarded sentence, Mr. Jindal said. He also added that the trial was in progress in the same case with respect to a minor accused in it.