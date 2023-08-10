HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two sentenced for 20 years in rape case

The sensational rape case occurred at Repalli in Bapatla district, last year.

August 10, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal addressing themedia in Guntur on Wednesday.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal addressing themedia in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: .Special Arrangement

Guntur IV Additional District and Sessions Court Judge R. Sarath Babu sentenced two persons, Paluboyina Vijaya Krishna, 25, and Paluchiri Nikhil, 20, to 20 years of imprisonment in a sensational rape case, that occurred at Repalli in Bapatla district, last year.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that this was the 103rd conviction of the 122 serious and heinous crimes taken for Court Trial Monitoring System at State level by DGP K. Rajendranath Reddy.

The Superintendent of Police said that the victim, a pregnant woman from Yarragonda Palem Mandal of Prakasam district, along with her husband and children, reached the Repalle Railway Station at 11.30 p.m. on April 30, 2022 to go to Nagayalanka village of Krishna district for coolie work. As it was late, they slept on the platform of the railway station. Around midnight, the accused woke up the sleeping family and had a fight with the victim’s husband and took ₹750 from him by force and then dragged the woman to side of the platform and raped her.

While the incident was going on, the victim’s husband escaped from there and rushed to the Repalle police station and reported it. The police immediately responded and reached the railway station within minutes with the victim’s husband. Based on the DNA and other evidences, the court awarded sentence, Mr. Jindal said. He also added that the trial was in progress in the same case with respect to a minor accused in it.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.