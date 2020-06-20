Two SEB personnel injured in road mishap

Two constables of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) suffered injuries when they tried to prevent sand smuggling on the banks of the Swarnamukhi, at Kota mandal in Nellore district.

The constables, Kotaiah and Rasheed, were admitted to a hospital in Gudur, and their condition is said to be stable. Police are trying to ascertain whether the constables met with a road mishap or the tractor driver hit them with his vehicle.

The SEB team rushed to the spot on Friday night after receiving a tip-off that a smuggler named Kondaiah was illegally transporting sand from the river. Police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the smuggler.