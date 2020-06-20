Two SEB personnel injured in road mishap in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

The constables were admitted to a hospital in Gudur

Two constables of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) suffered injuries when they tried to prevent sand smuggling on the banks of Swarnamukhi River, at Kota mandal in Nellore district.

On information that a smuggler was illegally transporting sand from the river on Friday midnight, the SEB team rushed to the spot and met with a road accident.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the smuggler.