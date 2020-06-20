Andhra Pradesh

Two SEB personnel injured in road mishap in A.P.

The constables were admitted to a hospital in Gudur

Two constables of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) suffered injuries when they tried to prevent sand smuggling on the banks of Swarnamukhi River, at Kota mandal in Nellore district.

The constables were admitted to a hospital in Gudur, and their condition is stated to be stable.

On information that a smuggler was illegally transporting sand from the river on Friday midnight, the SEB team rushed to the spot and met with a road accident.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the smuggler.

