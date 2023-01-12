Two schoolchildren washed away in KC Canal in Nandyal district

January 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NANDYAL

Two children, identified as a 6th standard student Imam Usain, 12, and Bala Venkateswarlu, 14, a 7th standard dropout, were washed away in the K.C. Canal at Jillela village of Gosapadu mandal on Thursday, when they went for a swim.

The Nandyal district police and Fire Department officials immediately began search and rescue operations. Some locals, who made a vain bid to save the children, informed their parents and the police about the matter. A case was registered and search for the missing children was in progress, said the Gospadu sub-inspector Mallikarjuna.