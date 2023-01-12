HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two schoolchildren washed away in KC Canal in Nandyal district

January 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Two children, identified as a 6th standard student Imam Usain, 12, and Bala Venkateswarlu, 14, a 7th standard dropout, were washed away in the K.C. Canal at Jillela village of Gosapadu mandal on Thursday, when they went for a swim.

The Nandyal district police and Fire Department officials immediately began search and rescue operations. Some locals, who made a vain bid to save the children, informed their parents and the police about the matter. A case was registered and search for the missing children was in progress, said the Gospadu sub-inspector Mallikarjuna.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.