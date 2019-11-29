Andhra Pradesh

Two schoolchildren in A.P. tied to benches as ‘punishment’, probe ordered

A student with his hands and feet tied to a bench at a school in Kadiri of Anantapur district.

A student with his hands and feet tied to a bench at a school in Kadiri of Anantapur district.  

more-in

Probe into incident on; headmistress says parents did it

Two children of Massanampet Upper Primary School in Kadiri Municipality of the district were allegedly tied to benches on Thursday by the headmistress, Sridevi, for allegedly writing a ‘love letter’ and not concentrating on studies in the classroom.

The issue came to light when the parents of the children told mediapersons about it. When confronted, the headmistress first said a fifth Standard student had written a “love letter”, and later said he along with a third standard student were making noise. Ms. Sridevi, however, denied that she had tied the hands and legs of the children to the bench, and said it was the parents of the children who had resorted to this kind of punishment.

The issue has been brought to the notice of Regional Director Municipal Administration and Kadiri Municipal Commissioner Pramila. The Regional Director told The Hindu he had received a complaint against the principal of the school only in the evening and was inquiring into the issue and would take action depending on the outcome.

Andhra Pradesh Bala Hakkula Sangham president Achyuta Rao lodged a complaint with the district Collector and the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and sought action against the school principal. The Collector also initiated an inquiry into the incident. Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Nallani Rajeswari apprised the Collector of the issue and demanded action against the school principal.

Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy visited the school a couple of days ago and found that teachers had not come even after the scheduled start without any reason.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 11:19:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-schoolchildren-in-ap-tied-to-benches/article30113614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY