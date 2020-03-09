Two school boys drown and die in village tank near Madanapalle in A.P.

In a tragic incident, two school boys got drowned and died at Kadiramma tank at Cheekalabailu village of Madanapalle rural mandal on Monday morning.

According to information, the deceased – Ganesh (7) and Sandeep (10) – of the local primary school went to the village tank in a bid to learn swimming. Wading through the knee deep waters, the duo suddenly slipped into a deep point and their efforts to come out safely failed. Some farmers who watched the boys on the tank bund thought that they were answering nature’s call. They rushed to spot but their bid to rescue the kids turned futile.

The area police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies, and sent them for autopsy at Government Hospital at Madanapalle. A case has been registered.

Student dies of fits

Meanwhile, a Degree second year student had reportedly died after suffering fits at Madanapalle. The student, studying at a private college, as usual reached a nearby municipal part to have lunch. A couple of minutes after he began eating, he suffered from acute fits, with froth coming from his mouth and stiffening of limbs. Those present at the park rushed to his rescue, but he breathed his last before any effort was made to take him to the hospital. Identified as Lakshmi Narayana Naidu, the youth’s body was shifted the area hospital for autopsy.