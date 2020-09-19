Two saved from car trapped in stream

Special Correspondent KURNOOL

19 September 2020 23:22 IST

Two persons hailing from a village in Roddam mandal of Anantapur district, who had come to Kurnool on a work, got trapped in the current of Alugu Vagu in Banganapalli mandal in the district in the early hours of Saturday. Soon after a distress call from Tejeswara Reddy, 24, and Bhaskar, 22, from inside their car, the Banganapalle Fire Officer Narsimhulu and his team rushed to the spot and rescued them.

District Fire Officer Srinivasa Reddy said that the incident took place at 3 a.m. and within half an hour the fire officials reached the spot and using ropes accessed the car stuck in the middle of the stream flowing over a causeway. After day-break, a tractor from a nearby village was requisitioned and with the help of ropes, the car was also pulled out at around 10 a.m.

This is the second incidence of people being rescued by the fire officials in the current floods due to incessant rains in the Nallamala Range and all over Kurnool district. Earlier in the week, a couple trapped in their farmland were rescued.

