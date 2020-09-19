Two saved from car trapped in stream

Two persons hailing from a village in Roddam mandal of Anantapur district, who had come to Kurnool on a work, got trapped in the current of Alugu Vagu in Banganapalli mandal in the district in the early hours of Saturday. Soon after a distress call from Tejeswara Reddy, 24, and Bhaskar, 22, from inside their car, the Banganapalle Fire Officer Narsimhulu and his team rushed to the spot and rescued them.
District Fire Officer Srinivasa Reddy said that the incident took place at 3 a.m. and within half an hour the fire officials reached the spot and using ropes accessed the car stuck in the middle of the stream flowing over a causeway. After day-break, a tractor from a nearby village was requisitioned and with the help of ropes, the car was also pulled out at around 10 a.m.
This is the second incidence of people being rescued by the fire officials in the current floods due to incessant rains in the Nallamala Range and all over Kurnool district. Earlier in the week, a couple trapped in their farmland were rescued.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath