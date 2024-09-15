Two runaway students of Veda Pathasala, one of them from Nepal, traced, produced before CWC

Two runaway students of a Veda Pathasala being operated by a private trust at Chillakallu in NTR district were traced and produced before the Krishna district Child Welfare Committee, officials said on Sunday.

While one student is aged 12 and a native of Paschim Champaran district in Bihar, the other, who is aged 15, hails from Bara district in Nepal.

The incident had come to light after a senior ticket collector, Kunal Sharma, who noticed the two boys move suspiciously in the Vijayawada railway station, handed them over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The duo was later produced before the Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“The boy from Bihar has been reunited with his parents,” CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha told The Hindu.

“With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Nepal and Indian embassies, the parents of the boy from Nepal have also been traced, and he will be handed over to them after verifying their identities,” said CWC member Ch. Radha Kumari.

“The parents of the boy from Nepal hail from Kolhawi Municipality 2-Province in Bara district. We have contacted the boy’s parents,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

“An inquiry has been ordered on how the two boys came to the trust located near Jaggaiahpet, the facilities available in the institution, and the reasons for their escape,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.