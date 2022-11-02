Two runaway siblings from Repalle in Andhra Pradesh traced in Jharkhand

Bapatla police rescue the children and hand them over to their parents

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 21:12 IST

Two siblings who went missing from Repalle in Bapatla district on October 29 were traced in Jharkhand.

The police handed over the children to their parents on Wednesday.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal complimented DSP A. Srinivasa Rao, Repalle Town CI S. Vijaya Chandra and SI Sk. Abdul Razzak for solving the case.

The complainant, Md. Nizh Alam, a worker at an ice factory, stays at Repalle along with his wife and two children. He hails from Ghari village of Godda district in Jharkhand.

On October 29, as his children went missing, Mr. Alam lodged a complaint with the police. During investigation, it was found that the children had gone to Vijayawada and then to Eluru, from where they went to Jharkhand.

“The police team rescued the siblings from Jharkhand and handed them over to their parents,” Mr. Vakul said.

“Special teams were constituted to trace the children. We observed the CCTV footages and questioned people at the bus and railway stations. During enquiry, we came to know that the two children boarded a train at Eluru,” the SP said.

