ADVERTISEMENT

Two run over by train in Annamayya district

Published - October 23, 2024 07:16 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were reportedly consuming alcohol on the railway tracks, were run over by a train near Pileru in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

According to the Railway Police, locals found the two persons lying dead adjacent to the tracks near Pileru. Police identified the deceased as Kiran Kumar (19) and his friend Yaseen (17), both hailing from Pileru. The bodies were shifted to Pileru Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police found liquor bottles and glasses nearby and suspect that the duo might have been run over by a train while consuming alcohol.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US