Two run over by train in Annamayya district

Two persons, who were reportedly consuming alcohol on the railway tracks, were run over by a train near Pileru in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

According to the Railway Police, locals found the two persons lying dead adjacent to the tracks near Pileru. Police identified the deceased as Kiran Kumar (19) and his friend Yaseen (17), both hailing from Pileru. The bodies were shifted to Pileru Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police found liquor bottles and glasses nearby and suspect that the duo might have been run over by a train while consuming alcohol.