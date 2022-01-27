Two RPF, 15 police personnel awarded Indian Police Medal

Vijayawada

27 January 2022 00:05 IST

IT Adviser to A.P. Police wins Uttam Seva Puraskaram

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel working in South Central Railway (SCR) Zone have been awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal (IPM) on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

Shaik Mastan Vali, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) workingat Tadepalli in the Vijayawada Railway Division, and U. Narasimha Rao, Inspector of Secunderabad division, have been selected for the IPM.

Advertising

Advertising

DIG (Law and Order) V. Rajasekhar Babu, East GodavariSuperintendentof Police (SP)M. Ravindranath Babu, CID DSP (Nellore) V. Rambabu, ACP East Zone in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate K. Vijaya Paul, Greyhounds Assistant Commandant in Visakhapatnam B. Vijay Kumar, Additional DCP, Visakhapatnam Commissionerate K. Subramanyam, Guntur Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) C. Srinivas Rao, Kurnool DSP Y. Ravindra Reddy, Anantapur DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, Vijayawada CCS SI G. Krishna Rao, Kakinada Armed Reserve (AR) SI S. Simhachalam, Guntur Urban district ASI T. Narendra Kumar, Kadapa ASI P. Bhaskar, Kovvur ASI S. Naga Srinivas and ACB ASI (Vijayawada) S. Veera Anjaneyulu were selected for the IPM.

B. Kondala Rao, IT Adviser to the A.P. Police, has been awarded the Uttam Seva Puraskaram during the Republic Day celebrations. He received theaward for the third consecutive year.

Mr. Kondala Rao was helping the police utilise the latest technology and extend better services to the people.