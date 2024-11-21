ADVERTISEMENT

Two robbers waylaying and robbing public on National Highway arrested

Published - November 21, 2024 03:55 pm IST - ELURU

Accused Vijay Kumar and his associates robbed the public and took away valuables from them earlier, said Eluru DSP D. Sravan Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

The Dwaraka Tirumala police arrested two robbers, who were robbing public on the National Highway. They recovered gold ornaments, a torchlight, an auto used for committing robberies, and some cash from their possession.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Thursday (November 21), Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Sravan Kumar, said the police team led by Bhimadole CI U.J. Wilson and Dwaraka Tirumala SI T. Sudheer arrested the accused Manipati Vijay Kumar and Damireddi Trimurthulu, natives of Rajamahendravaram.

The accused attacked a villager, A. Santha Kumar, at Kappalagunta culvert in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal, while he stopped on the side of the National Highway on October 25, 2024.

The robbers who were hiding in the nearby bushes snatched ₹10,000 cash, mobile phone, gold ornaments, tied the hands and legs of the victim and escaped after throwing the victim into the fields, the DSP said.

Accused Vijay Kumar, along with his associates committed similar robberies at Jaggampeta, Rajanagaram and Siddantham areas and looted the public on the National Highway earlier, Mr. Sravan Kumar said.

