Two Revenue employees in ACB net

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) responded to a call received to Toll Free No 14400 and trapped Sattenapalli mandal surveyor Mandrumaka Raju and chainman (Surveyor’s assistant) Ganjimalla Chittaranjan, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹27,000.
The accused allegedly demanded the amount for submitting the verification report and the copies of the field measurement book of the site owned by the complainant, Syamala Suresh Reddy.
A native of Sattenapalli in Guntur district, Mr. Reddy, made the complaint to the call centre. The surveyor and the chain man were allegedly caught redhanded on Thursday, while they were receiving the amount, and the related documents have been seized, said ACB Director General P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.
The DG appealed to the public to make use of Toll Free No.14400, to book corrupt public servants.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.