Two Revenue employees in ACB net

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) responded to a call received to Toll Free No 14400 and trapped Sattenapalli mandal surveyor Mandrumaka Raju and chainman (Surveyor’s assistant) Ganjimalla Chittaranjan, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹27,000.

The accused allegedly demanded the amount for submitting the verification report and the copies of the field measurement book of the site owned by the complainant, Syamala Suresh Reddy.

A native of Sattenapalli in Guntur district, Mr. Reddy, made the complaint to the call centre. The surveyor and the chain man were allegedly caught redhanded on Thursday, while they were receiving the amount, and the related documents have been seized, said ACB Director General P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.

The DG appealed to the public to make use of Toll Free No.14400, to book corrupt public servants.