2 rescued leopards die in zoo

A leopard that was rescued by the forest department from a trap installed by a farmer at Mallarupalle in Irala mandal succumbed to injuries at the Sri Venkateswara zoological park on Saturday. The farmers had erected the metal trap in their field abutting the forest to keep wild animals at bay. Zoo Curator Y. Srinivasa Reddy advised farmers not to install such life-threatening traps that could cause grievous hurt to the animals.

Similarly, another leopard rescued from Kapila Theertham area of Tirupati sometime back and housed in the zoo also died on November 8 due to illness. As its health condition deteriorated over time, the zoo veterinarians found its intestinal system having infected with parasitic tape worm. In spite of the best treatment, the animal died of illness, Mr. Reddy said.