2 rescued leopards die in zoo

A leopard that was rescued by the forest department from a trap installed by a farmer at Mallarupalle in Irala mandal succumbed to injuries at the Sri Venkateswara zoological park on Saturday. The farmers had erected the metal trap in their field abutting the forest to keep wild animals at bay. Zoo Curator Y. Srinivasa Reddy advised farmers not to install such life-threatening traps that could cause grievous hurt to the animals.
Similarly, another leopard rescued from Kapila Theertham area of Tirupati sometime back and housed in the zoo also died on November 8 due to illness. As its health condition deteriorated over time, the zoo veterinarians found its intestinal system having infected with parasitic tape worm. In spite of the best treatment, the animal died of illness, Mr. Reddy said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor