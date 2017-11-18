Andhra Pradesh

2 rescued leopards die in zoo

A leopard that was rescued by the forest department from a trap installed by a farmer at Mallarupalle in Irala mandal succumbed to injuries at the Sri Venkateswara zoological park on Saturday. The farmers had erected the metal trap in their field abutting the forest to keep wild animals at bay. Zoo Curator Y. Srinivasa Reddy advised farmers not to install such life-threatening traps that could cause grievous hurt to the animals.

Similarly, another leopard rescued from Kapila Theertham area of Tirupati sometime back and housed in the zoo also died on November 8 due to illness. As its health condition deteriorated over time, the zoo veterinarians found its intestinal system having infected with parasitic tape worm. In spite of the best treatment, the animal died of illness, Mr. Reddy said.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 7:03:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-rescued-leopards-die-in-zoo/article20553221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY