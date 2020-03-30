‘Two rakes ready to serve as isolation facility’

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has readied two rakes comprising 20 coaches each for providing quarantine facilities to the isolated COVID-19 suspects, based on the need.
“I have informed Collector V. Vinay Chand that the rakes can be brought and placed on the platform at a short notice. Conversion of coaches into isolation ward with the necessary equipment will take time and will done based on the instructions by the Railway Board,” Divisional Railway Manager C.K. Shrivastav said on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.