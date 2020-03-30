‘Two rakes ready to serve as isolation facility’

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has readied two rakes comprising 20 coaches each for providing quarantine facilities to the isolated COVID-19 suspects, based on the need.

“I have informed Collector V. Vinay Chand that the rakes can be brought and placed on the platform at a short notice. Conversion of coaches into isolation ward with the necessary equipment will take time and will done based on the instructions by the Railway Board,” Divisional Railway Manager C.K. Shrivastav said on Monday.