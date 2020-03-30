Andhra Pradesh

‘Two rakes ready to serve as isolation facility’

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has readied two rakes comprising 20 coaches each for providing quarantine facilities to the isolated COVID-19 suspects, based on the need.

“I have informed Collector V. Vinay Chand that the rakes can be brought and placed on the platform at a short notice. Conversion of coaches into isolation ward with the necessary equipment will take time and will done based on the instructions by the Railway Board,” Divisional Railway Manager C.K. Shrivastav said on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 11:07:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-rakes-ready-to-serve-as-isolation-facility/article31211870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY