Two property offences resolved, 1 held

Prakasam police achieved a breakthrough in two property offences within Ongole Rural police station limits and recovered valuables worth ₹1.80 lakh from the offender on Monday, Circle Inspector R.Ram Babu said.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Ram Babu said a team of police personnel led by N.G.Padu Sub-Inspector A. Sasikumar nabbed the offender, Sk.Allabakshu, when he started moving in a suspicious manner near the Inkollu crossroad.

Interrogation of the habitual property offender led to recovery of about ₹60,000 worth liquor that was stolen after breaking into a closed wine shop late in the night July 31 last year. Police recovered gold ornaments worth ₹1.20 lakh, looted after gaining entry into a house at Upugunduru village on Thursday last.