Committed to development and welfare: Anagani

Updated - October 29, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Introducing the free LPG cylinder scheme was the latest example of his government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises made to the people, says the Minister

A.D. Ranagarajan

Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration, Anagani Satya Prasad, chairs the Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Minister for Revenue, Stamps, and Registration, Anagani Satya Prasad has stated that the government is committed to a two-pronged strategy of ensuring development while meeting the public’s welfare needs.

Speaking to the media after chairing the Tirupati District’s Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting here on Tuesday, October 29, he said introducing the free LPG cylinder scheme was the latest example of the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

“Immediately after coming to power, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu signed the files on launching Mega DSC, revoking the Land Titling Act, disbursal of enhanced pensions, revival of Anna Canteens and introduction of skill census. This, once again, reiterates our commitment to public welfare, and we are implementing the promises one by one,” explained Mr. Prasad, who is also the district in-charge Minister.

Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao, district MLAs and MLCs raised various issues pertaining to the district, at the meeting.

Collector S. Venkateswar presented the district profile, while Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, and MCT Commissioner N. Mourya participated in the deliberations.

