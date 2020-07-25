Andhra Pradesh

Two prisoners escape from COVID hospital

Two prisoners, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were shifted to the designated hospital in the city, gave police the slip. The two prisoners-cum-COVID patients, natives of West Godavari district, were under imprisonment in theft and other cases.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department officials shifted seven prisoners, who were tested positive, to the designated hospital from where they escaped.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, along with Additional Superintendent of Police M. Mahesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police O. Dileep Kiran, visited the COVID designated hospital on Saturday.

He enquired about the security arrangements with the police and jail authorities.

The Eluru Three Town Police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the escaped prisoners, said CI M.R.L.L.S.N. Murthy.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 5:45:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-prisoners-escape-from-covid-hospital/article32190746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY