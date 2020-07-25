Two prisoners escape from COVID hospital

Two prisoners, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were shifted to the designated hospital in the city, gave police the slip. The two prisoners-cum-COVID patients, natives of West Godavari district, were under imprisonment in theft and other cases.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department officials shifted seven prisoners, who were tested positive, to the designated hospital from where they escaped.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, along with Additional Superintendent of Police M. Mahesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police O. Dileep Kiran, visited the COVID designated hospital on Saturday.

He enquired about the security arrangements with the police and jail authorities.

The Eluru Three Town Police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the escaped prisoners, said CI M.R.L.L.S.N. Murthy.