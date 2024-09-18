GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two polytechnic students killed in road mishap in Kuppam

Published - September 18, 2024 08:49 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Two polytechnic students were killed in a collision between a tractor and a two-wheeler on the Cheruvukatta Road junction in Kuppam town on Wednesday.

According to Kuppam Town Circle-Inspector (CI) G.T. Naidu, three students of Kuppam Polytechnic College, identified as Puneeth Kumar, Anand Babu, and Manjunath Reddy, were returning to Kuppam after seeking medical treatment at Kuppam Medical College. Simultaneously, a tractor travelling from Gudupalli toward Vijalapuram on the tank embankment collided with the students’ two-wheeler.

Manjunath Reddy of Tirupati and Anand Babu of Madanapalle succumbed to injuries at the accident site, however, Puneeth Kumar from Madanapalle survived with severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Kuppam Medical College. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to an area hospital for autopsy.

