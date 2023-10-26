Two policemen sent to vacancy reserve for failing to prevent cockfights in West Godavari

October 26, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Eluru Range, G.V.G. Ashok Kumar has sent Pedavegi CI N. Durga Prasad and Denduluru SI Veerraju, to Vacancy Reserve (VR) on charges of dereliction of duties.

The Circle Inspector (CI) and Sub-Inspector (SI) have allegedly failed to check cockfights, which were rampant in the rural areas in Denduluru mandal. The orders were issued on Thursday, the DIG said.

“Following an enquiry on direliction of duties of the officers and staff of Denduluru police station action has been taken against them,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Eluru district Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi, has transferred head constables Ramesh and Baji, attached to Denduluru police station on charges of corruption.

“Inquiry is going on against a few more staff who were facing corruption charges,” Ms. Prasanthi said adding that disciplinary action would be taken against those who neglect duties.