Two policemen removed from YSRCP murder case, new CI given charge

The Hindu Bureau HINDUPUR (SSS DIST)
October 09, 2022 16:13 IST

Following allegations of an improper investigation into the YSRCP leader murder case, Hindupur Rural Circle Inspector B.T. Naidu and Hindupur Rural upgraded Sub-Inspector of Police, G. Abdul Karim have been shifted out of the police station. They have also been removed from the investigation into the YSRCP leader C. Ramakrishna Reddy’s murder case.

Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police M. Raviprakash told The Hindu that both of them have been sent to vacancy reserve and asked to report at Puttaparthi with immediate effect.

The inquiry and investigation into the murder case has been handed over to the Hindupur II Town Circle Inspector of Police Venkateswarlu.

