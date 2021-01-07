Two policemen held for gambling

CHITTOOR

07 January 2021 00:47 IST

The Palamaner circle police arrested two police personnel — an assistant sub-inspector and a constable — and three other civilians, while they were allegedly gambling at a private lodge in Palamaner town on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar, who received the information, alerted the area police, who raided the location and took the accused into custody. A cash of ₹10,000 was seized from them. A case has been registered.

