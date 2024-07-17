Two police officials suspended in Muchumarri minor girl’s case in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

Director General of Police (Kurnool Range) Vijaya Rao on July 17 issued orders suspending two police officers of Nandikotkuru circle of Nandyal district in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl, who was reported missing from home last week.

The minor girl missing case was registered under crime number 69/2024 at the Muchumarri police station of Nandyal district.

The investigation revealed that two police officers — Circle Inspector O. Vijaya Bhaskar (Nandikotkuru rural) and Sub-Inspector (Muchumarri) R. Jaya Sekhar — remained nonchalant towards the complaint lodged by the missing girl’s parents.

Following an inquiry into the charges of dereliction of duties, the DIG placed the duo under suspension. In the wake of the disappearance of a minor girl, who was later gang-raped and murdered reportedly by three minors, the DIG initiated Departmental action against the two investigating officers.

Despite an intensified search, since July 10, for the missing girl’s body, reportedly thrown into the Krishna River by the accused, now in police custody, the police are yet to trace the body.

