Two police officers placed under suspension in Vizag

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Visakha Range L.K/V Ranga Rao has suspended two police officers from the service here on Thursday.

R. Narasimha Murthy, a Sub-Inspector at Kothavalasa police station in Vizianagaram district, was suspended for allegedly being involved in an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case.

Inspector P.V. Ramana, who is attached to the Visakhapatnam Range, was also suspended. Mr. Ramana had earlier worked as Inspector of II Town police station in Srikakulam. The police officer was allegedly negligent in discharging his duties while investigating a case registered at the police station earlier this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The DIG had ordered an enquiry in which it was proved that the Inspector was negligent, police sources said.

The DIG on Thursday held a meeting through video-conference with police officials of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. He said that disciplinary action would be initiated against those who are found to be involved in corruption. He also instructed the police to take safety measures amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19.