Two Polavaram project officials, 27 others booked for diverting ₹19.5 crore land acquisition funds

Action taken following a report submitted by ASR District Collector

T. Appala Naidu DEVIPATNAM (ASR DISTRICT)
October 15, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Devipatnam police have registered criminal cases against 29 persons, including two officials of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) land acquisition wing, for allegedly diverting a ₹19.52-crore package pertaining to 244.39 acres of land. 

On October 4, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar directed the police to register criminal cases against the 29 person who were found to be involved in the land acquisition scam unearthed in Kondamodalu Panchayat in the mandal. A copy of the Collector’s report and the First Information Report are with The Hindu.

Considering the report as a written complaint by the District Collector, the Devipatnam police have registered the cases on October 11 against the 29, including Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition-PIP) B. Siva Narayana Reddy and Special Collector (Land Acquisition-PIP) E. Murali. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹19.52 crore of the land acquisition package had been reportedly diverted in the form of cheques which were received by the remaining 27 accused.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police have launched the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
fraud
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app