Two Polavaram project officials, 27 others booked for diverting ₹19.5 crore land acquisition funds

Action taken following a report submitted by ASR District Collector

The Devipatnam police have registered criminal cases against 29 persons, including two officials of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) land acquisition wing, for allegedly diverting a ₹19.52-crore package pertaining to 244.39 acres of land.

On October 4, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar directed the police to register criminal cases against the 29 person who were found to be involved in the land acquisition scam unearthed in Kondamodalu Panchayat in the mandal. A copy of the Collector’s report and the First Information Report are with The Hindu.

Considering the report as a written complaint by the District Collector, the Devipatnam police have registered the cases on October 11 against the 29, including Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition-PIP) B. Siva Narayana Reddy and Special Collector (Land Acquisition-PIP) E. Murali.

A sum of ₹19.52 crore of the land acquisition package had been reportedly diverted in the form of cheques which were received by the remaining 27 accused.

The police have launched the investigation.