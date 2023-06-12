HamberMenu
Two pilgrims killed, eight persons survive in road mishap in Kakinada district

June 12, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two pilgrims died on the spot and eight others were injured after a private bus hit a van, parked on the national highway at Murari village, under Gandepalli police limits, in Kakinada district, in the early hours of Sunday. 

The van, in which nearly 40 pilgrims belonging to West Godavari district were on their way to visit the local deity at Talupulamma Lova in Tuni, was parked on the highway for a tea break. 

Meanwhile, a private bus heading from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar hit the van. Gandepalli Sub-Inspector Y. Ganesh Kumar told The Hindu that two pilgrims who were sitting in the van died and eight persons survived with injuries.

All the injured persons have been admitted to the Government hospital in Rajamahendravaram. The police registered a case and are investigating it. EOM 

