Andhra Pradesh

Two persons with criminal history arrested in Tirupati

Two persons with a history of crimes were arrested by the Tirupati police on Friday and property worth ₹10 lakh was recovered from their possession.

K. Mahesh from Auto Nagar, who was wanted in more than 30 cases, and Dasari Anjaiah from Nellore district, who was allegedly involved in 20 cases, were arrested when they were moving suspiciously on the Renigunta Road.

The police recovered gold ornaments weighing 65 gram, silver articles weighing 500 gram and two bikes from the possession of the accused.


