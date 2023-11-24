Two persons held for attacking van driver on national highway in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

November 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ELURU

Two persons have been arrested on Friday on the charge of attacking a van driver on the national highway under the Eluru town police limits in the Eluru district.

According to an official release, Matrapu Chandu and Bugata Siva had reportedly attacked a van driver while the latter was sleeping by parking his vehicle on the highway at Duggirala area on September 3. The duo had also stolen the cellphone of the driver. The driver sustained minor injuries in the attack. The police registered a case and produced the accused before the local court on Friday. Investigation is on.

