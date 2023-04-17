ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons held, 506 grams gold and 11.5 kg silver recovered in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh

April 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakinada district police on Monday arrested two persons and recovered 506 grams of gold and 11.5 kilograms of silver pertaining to the 16 cases reported in the district. 

In a press conference, Kakinada SP S. Sateesh Kumar has said that the duo has been identified as Sk. Azeez of Kakinada and Y.S.V. Rakesh of Rajamahendravaram. The total worth of gold and silver recovered from the duo is around ₹44 lakh. Several lakhs of rupees have also been recovered from the accused, the SP said.

“The accused had been involved in the 65 theft cases reported in the Godavari region in recent years,” he said. The Gandepalli police on Monday arrested the accused and registered a case. The accused have been produced before a local court.

