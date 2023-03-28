ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons get life imprisonment for rape, impregnating minor girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district

March 28, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - ELURU

The convicted are relatives of the victim.

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Representational image only.

The Eluru POCSO court has awarded life imprisonment to the two persons who have raped and impregnated a minor girl under the Jangareddygudem police division in Eluru district. The duo was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. The convicted are relatives of the victim.

In a verdict delivered on March 27, Eluru POCSO Court Special Judge S. Uma Sunanda has awarded life imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine on each of the two convicted — Kota Naveen alias Songa Tambi and Talloori Rajaskhar. The age of the convicted was 22 at the time of the offence (2016).  

In 2016, the two youths abducted the minor girl while she was on her way to her house and later raped her. The incident came to light after the girl was found pregnant. The police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family. “The pregnancy of the victim has failed”, according to Jangareddigudem Divisional Police.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also asked the authorities concerned to pay one lakh rupees of ‘compensation’ to the victim under the Victim’s Compensation Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US