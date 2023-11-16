HamberMenu
Two persons get 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in gang-rape case in Andhra Pradesh

A woman hailing from Madhya Pradesh was gang-raped near Gurazala railway station on April 15, 2022

November 16, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Sambasiva Rao M.

Guntur Fifth Additional District & Sessions Court Judge K. Neelima on November 16 (Thursday) awarded two persons 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each, after convicting them in a gang-rape case. The case was expedited by the police as a part of the Disha initiatives.

Palnadu district Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy told the media that the case pertained to the gang-rape of a woman hailing from Madhya Pradesh, who was travelling with her three-year-old son. The convicts took her away from the platform of Gurazala railway station where she was sleeping and gang-raped her on April 15, 2022.

The woman was supposed to board a train to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on April 14, 2022 after visiting her aunt. She took a different train and reached Gurazala in Andhra Pradesh.

The convicts— Kandrakonda Subba Rao, 30, a resident of Oppicherla village in Karempudi Mandal and Madharaju Prasad, 40, a resident of Gurazala left the woman in a pool of blood on the platform.

On April 16, 2022, passersby alerted the 108 ambulance services about the woman who was treated at a government hospital. The doctors alerted the police. The SHO of Nadikudi Railway Police Station registered the case and arrested the accused.

later, the case was transferred to Disha Mahila Police Station at Narasaraopet.

“Investigation was expedited following the directions of DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy. CCTV camera footage gathered from Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalli, Gurjala Macherla, etc. helped trace the accused. They were arrested,” the SP said.

Palnadu District Disha Police Station DSP U. Ravichandra took up the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. After examining  24 witnesses by the prosecution headed by Public Prosecutors K. Venkat Reddy and K. Sreekanth, the court awarded the punishment to the convicts.

