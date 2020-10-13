Andhra Pradesh

Two persons from Anantapur die in an accident in Kurnool

The mangled remains of the car that met with an accident on National Highway No.44 at Peddatekur in Kurnool district in the early hours of Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Two persons from Anantapur – identified as Govardhan, 40, and Sujith Kumar, 39, died in a road accident at Peddatekuru in Kurnool district when a container lorry hit their car on the national highway No.44 in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Ulinakonda Sub-Inspector of Police said that Govardhan and Sujith Kumar were returning to Anantapur after their work in Kurnool and at 1.30 a.m. they found something in front of their car and to avoid crashing against it, veered to their right. The car climbed the median and stopped on the carriageway of the road meant for vehicles coming from Anantapur to Kurnool.

A lorry-trailer coming at a great speed could not control and hit the car, dragged it for about 50 meters, and fell in the bushes on the roadside. Both the men died instantaneously and their bodies had to be retrieved from the mangled remains of the vehicle as it got attached to the front cabin of the lorry.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 12:34:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-persons-from-anantapur-die-in-an-accident-in-kurnool/article32841449.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY