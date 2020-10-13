Two persons from Anantapur die in an accident in Kurnool

Two persons from Anantapur – identified as Govardhan, 40, and Sujith Kumar, 39, died in a road accident at Peddatekuru in Kurnool district when a container lorry hit their car on the national highway No.44 in the early hours of Tuesday.
The Ulinakonda Sub-Inspector of Police said that Govardhan and Sujith Kumar were returning to Anantapur after their work in Kurnool and at 1.30 a.m. they found something in front of their car and to avoid crashing against it, veered to their right. The car climbed the median and stopped on the carriageway of the road meant for vehicles coming from Anantapur to Kurnool.
A lorry-trailer coming at a great speed could not control and hit the car, dragged it for about 50 meters, and fell in the bushes on the roadside. Both the men died instantaneously and their bodies had to be retrieved from the mangled remains of the vehicle as it got attached to the front cabin of the lorry.
