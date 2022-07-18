Andhra Pradesh

Two persons electrocuted in Anantapur district

Two brothers got electrocuted in their agriculture field at 43 Udegolam village of Kanekal mandal of the district on Sunday afternoon when they reportedly tried to switch on an electrical motor.

The Kanekal police said Mukkappagari Devendra(28) and M. K. Ramesh(34) went to the fields at 12.30 p.m. and came in contact with the motor switch, where electricity was leaking. A third person, who tried to save them, also got injured but is said to be out of danger.

