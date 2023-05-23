Two youths drown in Godavari

May 23, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - AMALAPURAM

Two persons drowned, while they were enjoying a bath in Gowthami, a branch of river Godavari, at Jonnada point under Alamuru police limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The deceased have been identified as Geddada Karan Kumar (22) of Kothapeta Mandal and 18-year-old Motoori Trilok of Ainavalli Mandal in the Konaseema region, according to Ravulapalem CI N. Rajani Kumar. The incident occurred reportedly while a group of six friends went to the river to enjoy a bath.

The youths reportedly did not have any idea about the depth of the river at Jonnada Point, where sand pits had developed during the extraction of sand for commercial purposes. The Alamuru police fished out the bodies and sent them to Kothapeta Area Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.