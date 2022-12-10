  1. EPaper
Two persons die after quack administers banned corticosteroid for knee joint pain in Andhra Pradesh

Three others are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Anantapur district; DMHO starts inquiry

December 10, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

Two persons hailing from Obuldevaracheruvu mandal of Sri Sathya Sai District died on Friday night, while three others were in serious condition, after they were administered banned corticosteroids by a quack to relieve them of knee pain on December 3 at Pulakuntapalli village of Amadaguru mandal.

The victims reportedly consulted a quack, identified as Ramanatha Reddy, said to be a resident of either Valmikipuram or Valayapadu in Annamayya district. After the ‘treatment’, all of them developed various side effects such as swelling in the legs and internal organ damage, with two of them succumbing to the side effects soon after.

The deceased have been identified as Poppooramma of Tummalakuntlapalli and Ramappa of Basappagaripalli, both in their 50s.

Sri Sathya Sai District Medical and Health Officer Sannala Venkata Krishna Reddy said that they had not received any complaint yet from the family members, but upon coming to know from various sources, their team went to the villages for an inquiry. In all, 15 to 20 people seemed to have received this treatment. “We are awaiting the final report of the team,” Dr. Krishna Reddy said.

Pappooramma, Ramappa, Peera, Peera Obulesu, and Uthappa of Tummalakuntlapalli Panchayat, Kuntlapalli, Tati Mekalapalli, and Basappagaripalli were among the 20 patients suffering from knee pain. Two days after taking the injection, their legs became swollen and they were unable to walk.

Peera Obulesu is undergoing treatment at Battalapalli RDT Hospital, and Uthappa is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pulivendula. Another person is being treated at KIMS Saveera in Anantapur.

