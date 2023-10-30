ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons arrested for ‘chasing and stealing’ gold jewellery and cash in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

October 30, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

31 grams of gold and ₹84,000 recovered from the accused, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons have been arrested and 31 grams of gold jewellery recovered from them under Amalapuram rural police station limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

The accused have been identified as Poluri Rajesh and  K. Phaneendra Sai, said Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad. On October 23, the accused had chased Thota Manikyala Rao and his sister while they were returning home after purchasing gold in Amalapuram town. 

“The accused had taken away 40 grams of gold jewellery and ₹1.5 lakh from the victims. However, 31 grams of gold jewellery and ₹84,000 have been recovered,” said Mr. Ambika Prasad. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US