Two persons arrested for ‘chasing and stealing’ gold jewellery and cash in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

October 30, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Two persons have been arrested and 31 grams of gold jewellery recovered from them under Amalapuram rural police station limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The accused have been identified as Poluri Rajesh and K. Phaneendra Sai, said Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad. On October 23, the accused had chased Thota Manikyala Rao and his sister while they were returning home after purchasing gold in Amalapuram town.

“The accused had taken away 40 grams of gold jewellery and ₹1.5 lakh from the victims. However, 31 grams of gold jewellery and ₹84,000 have been recovered,” said Mr. Ambika Prasad. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

