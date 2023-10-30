HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons arrested for ‘chasing and stealing’ gold jewellery and cash in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

31 grams of gold and ₹84,000 recovered from the accused, say police

October 30, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons have been arrested and 31 grams of gold jewellery recovered from them under Amalapuram rural police station limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

The accused have been identified as Poluri Rajesh and  K. Phaneendra Sai, said Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad. On October 23, the accused had chased Thota Manikyala Rao and his sister while they were returning home after purchasing gold in Amalapuram town. 

“The accused had taken away 40 grams of gold jewellery and ₹1.5 lakh from the victims. However, 31 grams of gold jewellery and ₹84,000 have been recovered,” said Mr. Ambika Prasad. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.